Secretary of State Tony Blinken during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on matters including "the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage" the countries' relationship, per a State Department statement Sunday evening.

Why it matters: The latest of several exchanges between Washington and Beijing officials indicates a thawing of tensions between the two nations and ahead of a possible meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jingping at next month's G20 summit, notes Bloomberg.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said last week that U.S. and Chinese officials had been discussing the possibility of President Biden and Xi having their first sit-down meeting at the summit in Bali, Indonesia, per Bloomberg.

What they're saying: In addition to discussing U.S.-China relations, Blinken "raised Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability" during their phone conversation Sunday, according to the statement from State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

"The Secretary also noted the deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in Haiti and the need for continued coordinated action in support of the Haitian people."

The big picture: Tensions between the two nations have been heightened since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in the summer — prompting China's military to conduct live military drills near the island.