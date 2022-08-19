Xi and Putin plan to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian leader says

China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's leader Vladimir Putin plan to attend the G20 summit in Bali later this year, according to Indonesian officials.

The big picture: November's forum would mark the first time President Biden would have attended the same summit as Putin and Xi since Russian forces invaded Ukraine and tensions between Washington and Beijing became further heightened after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month.

Driving the news: President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg News on Thursday that Xi "will come" and Putin "has also told me he will come."

"The rivalry of the big countries is indeed worrying," Widodo said in his interview with Bloomberg. "What we want is for this region is to be stable, peaceful, so that we can build economic growth."

What we're watching: White House National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in March that the U.S. would consult with allies about whether Russia should remain a member of the Group of 20 major economies given its war on Ukraine.

What they're saying: The Kremlin in a statement did not confirm Putin's attendance, but said the Russian president had discussed with Widodo plans for the G20 during a phone call Thursday, per Al Jazeera.