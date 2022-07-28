1 hour ago - World
Biden-Xi call lasts over 2 hours
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for two hours and 17 minutes on Thursday in their fifth call since Biden became president.
Driving the news: Taiwan was expected to be top of the agenda, with Beijing threatening "serious consequences" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi follows through on a planned visit to the self-governing island. There was also speculation ahead of the call about the potential easing of U.S. tariffs on China.
What's next: We're awaiting readouts of what was discussed on the call from both sides.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.