Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin said Friday she believes it's "only a matter of days" before former President Donald Trump returns to Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the company.

Driving the news: Griffin, who denounced Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, said on ABC's "The View" that she believes the former president's presence on the platform would hurt him and the Republican Party.

She said Trump's opinions on Twitter would sharply contrast the limited scope that he has on Truth Social.

What she's saying: "He's going to have a way bigger platform, and it's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was, of how much drama he created," she said on the show. "And it's going to make Republicans have to answer for everything. It's not good for the party or for him."

"Trump advisers tried to get him to stay off Twitter ahead of the ‘20 Election because it was universally agreed that his unhinged rants hurt him w/swing voters," she said in a tweet Friday.

"Yes he’s coming back. No, it’s not politically good for him or R’s. Get ready to react to tweets again!" Griffin added.

What he's saying: After Musk's completed takeover, Trump said Friday that "Twitter is now in sane hands," though he did not say whether he would return to the platform that banned him after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Musk had said earlier this year that he would reverse Twitter's permanent ban of Trump if his bid buys the company was successful.

What we're watching: Trump's Twitter account remains suspended as of Saturday afternoon.

Flashback: Griffin has previously condemned Trump for inciting the Capitol riot and for his social media posts.