Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin was named as an official co-host of "The View," ABC announced on Thursday.

Driving the news: Griffin will takeover as the conservative voice on the daily talk show after serving as a guest co-host since Meghan McCain exited the show in 2021.

ABC also officially named Ana Navarro as a co-host. Navarro has been a regular guest host since 2018.

Details: She previously served as the press secretary for the Department of Defense and former White House communications director under former President Trump.

Griffin, who denounced Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, worked with CNN before "The View" asked her to fill in for McCain, per Vanity Fair.

Her selection could be controversial given her past ties to Trump but she has become an outspoken critic of the former president.

The Daily Mail was first to report Griffin's new role.

Flashback: McCain, daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, left the daytime talk show in July 2021 after first joining the show back in 2017.