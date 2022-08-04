2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Alyssa Farah Griffin named as co-host of "The View"
Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin was named as an official co-host of "The View," ABC announced on Thursday.
Driving the news: Griffin will takeover as the conservative voice on the daily talk show after serving as a guest co-host since Meghan McCain exited the show in 2021.
- ABC also officially named Ana Navarro as a co-host. Navarro has been a regular guest host since 2018.
Details: She previously served as the press secretary for the Department of Defense and former White House communications director under former President Trump.
- Griffin, who denounced Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, worked with CNN before "The View" asked her to fill in for McCain, per Vanity Fair.
- Her selection could be controversial given her past ties to Trump but she has become an outspoken critic of the former president.
- The Daily Mail was first to report Griffin's new role.
Flashback: McCain, daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, left the daytime talk show in July 2021 after first joining the show back in 2017.
- McCain would frequently clash liberal co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.
- Sources told Axios at the time that ABC tried to keep McCain but wanted her to work out of New York. McCain lives in Washington, D.C.