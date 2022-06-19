Trump privately admitted he lost election to Biden: Ex-White House aide

An ex-aide to former President Donald Trump said Sunday that Trump privately admitted he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Driving the news: Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House director of strategic communications, said on CNN's State of the Union that Trump "blurted out watching Joe Biden on TV, 'Can you believe I lost to this guy?'"

The big picture: The Jan. 6 committee seeks to prove in a series of public hearings this month that the former president tried to overturn the election knowing that he lost.

The former Trump aide is the latest in a series of former White House officials to contradict Trump's false claim that the election was stolen.

Yes, but: Griffin added that she thinks proving intent will be difficult.

"I'm not of the mind that this is going to take down Donald Trump in a legal sort of way," she said. "But I do think it's going to inform the public about a man who lost and couldn't do what we've done for the entirety of our history, which is allow a peaceful transition of power."

What's next: The Jan. 6 committee will meet for another public hearing on Tuesday at 1 p.m.