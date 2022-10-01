Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin condemned former President Trump for a social media post attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R.- Ky) and insulting his wife, Elaine Chao.

Why it matters: Trump's charged words against the Republican senator and his wife come weeks before the midterm elections where several Trump-endorsed candidates are seeking wins in key states.

Driving the news: In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump said McConnell has a "death wish" because he supported "Democrat sponsored Bills."

The former president did not mention a specific piece of legislation in his post that McConnell is supporting.

Trump also called McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, the "China loving wife, Coco Chow."

Chao was born in Taiwan and served in Trump's cabinet as the Secretary of Transportation. She resigned after the Jan. 6 riots.

McConnell's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What they're saying: "This isn’t some crazy person on the internet, this is the GOP front-runner for President if the Party doesn’t wake up & demand better," Farah Griffin tweeted.

"He’s not even trying to hide the racism at this point. Just despicable."

Flashback: Trump's charged comments came days after McConnell shared his support for the bipartisan bill to reform the Electoral Count Act after the events of Jan. 6.

The big picture: McConnell's chances of becoming Senate majority leader again depend on Trump-supported candidates winning their midterm battles.

Candidates in key states — such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania — will need to win their elections in order for Republicans to gain control of the Senate again.

