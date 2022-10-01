Skip to main content
Ex-White House aide condemns Trump for attacking McConnell, Chao

Herb Scribner
Alyssa Farah looks on at a White House press conference. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin condemned former President Trump for a social media post attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R.- Ky) and insulting his wife, Elaine Chao.

Why it matters: Trump's charged words against the Republican senator and his wife come weeks before the midterm elections where several Trump-endorsed candidates are seeking wins in key states.

Driving the news: In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump said McConnell has a "death wish" because he supported "Democrat sponsored Bills."

  • The former president did not mention a specific piece of legislation in his post that McConnell is supporting.
  • Trump also called McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, the "China loving wife, Coco Chow."
  • Chao was born in Taiwan and served in Trump's cabinet as the Secretary of Transportation. She resigned after the Jan. 6 riots.
  • McConnell's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What they're saying: "This isn’t some crazy person on the internet, this is the GOP front-runner for President if the Party doesn’t wake up & demand better," Farah Griffin tweeted.

  • "He’s not even trying to hide the racism at this point. Just despicable."

Flashback: Trump's charged comments came days after McConnell shared his support for the bipartisan bill to reform the Electoral Count Act after the events of Jan. 6.

The big picture: McConnell's chances of becoming Senate majority leader again depend on Trump-supported candidates winning their midterm battles.

  • Candidates in key states — such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania — will need to win their elections in order for Republicans to gain control of the Senate again.

