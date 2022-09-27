McConnell supports bipartisan bill to reform Electoral Count Act

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that he will support the bipartisan bill that would reform and modernize the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

Why it matters: McConnell's endorsement of the bill, sponsored by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), bolsters the measure's chances of clearing the Senate.

Driving the news: "I strongly support the modest changes that our colleagues in the working group have fleshed out after literally months of detailed discussions," McConnell said Tuesday.

The big picture: McConnell's remarks come after the House last week voted to pass similar legislation to reform the Electoral Count Act to make it more difficult to subvert presidential elections.

Of note: "The full Senate is unlikely to act [on the legislation] before the November midterms, punting the issue until a lame-duck session of Congress at year’s end," CNN reported.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional reporting.