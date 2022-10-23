Pelosi: Trump is not "man enough" to show up and testify in Jan. 6 probe
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that former President Trump is not "man enough to show up" and obey a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.
Driving the news: "I don't think he's man enough to show up. I don't think his lawyers will want him to show up because he has to testify under oath," Pelosi said Sunday during an interview with MSNBC.
- "We'll see if he's man enough to show up," she added.
The big picture: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair of the select committee, also said Sunday that the panel will not allow former President Trump to turn his testimony to the panel into a "circus."
- "We are going to proceed in terms of the questioning of the former president under oath [...] It may take multiple days, and it will be done with a level of rigor and discipline and seriousness that it deserves," Cheney said Sunday on "Meet the Press."
Catch up quick: The Jan. 6 select committee on Friday formally issued a subpoena for Trump.
- Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the panel, and Cheney are requesting that Trump turn over documents by Nov. 4 and appear for a deposition on Nov. 14.
- The committee voted unanimously during a meeting last week to subpoena Trump.
