Pelosi: Trump is not "man enough" to show up and testify in Jan. 6 probe

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that former President Trump is not "man enough to show up" and obey a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Driving the news: "I don't think he's man enough to show up. I don't think his lawyers will want him to show up because he has to testify under oath," Pelosi said Sunday during an interview with MSNBC.

"We'll see if he's man enough to show up," she added.

The big picture: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair of the select committee, also said Sunday that the panel will not allow former President Trump to turn his testimony to the panel into a "circus."

"We are going to proceed in terms of the questioning of the former president under oath [...] It may take multiple days, and it will be done with a level of rigor and discipline and seriousness that it deserves," Cheney said Sunday on "Meet the Press."

Catch up quick: The Jan. 6 select committee on Friday formally issued a subpoena for Trump.

Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the panel, and Cheney are requesting that Trump turn over documents by Nov. 4 and appear for a deposition on Nov. 14.

The committee voted unanimously during a meeting last week to subpoena Trump.

