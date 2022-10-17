Thousands evacuated in Washington state as 66 large fires burn in U.S.

Firefighters in Ramsey Crossing, California, tackling the Mosquito Fire on Sept. 15. The biggest fire in California this year has burned nearly 76,800 acres and has been active for 39 days, but it's now 95% contained . Photo: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Authorities in Washington ordered evacuations thousands of homes homes as a wind-driven wildfire near the border with Canada rapidly grew on Sunday.

The big picture: There's an unusually high number of wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain West and Canada, as much of the Western United States faces "above normal temperatures and minimum relative humidity," per the National Inter Agency Fire Center.

Washington's Nakia Creek Fire, near the borders with Canada and Oregon, which prompted Sunday's evacuation orders is one of 66 large fires in the U.S., according to the NIFC.

By the numbers: 24 large fires were burning in Idaho, 22 in Montana, 13 in Washington and five in Oregon on Sunday, per NIFC data.

California and South Dakota each reported one large fire.

Context: Scientific research shows climate change is a key factor in wildfire risk.

Much of the U.S. West is in the grip of a climate change-driven drought, which has exacerbated fire risk, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

What we're watching: "An upper ridge indicative of anomalous warmth will move across the Northwest over the next several days, in stark contrast to the cold in the eastern two-thirds of the country," per a National Weather Service outlook update on Sunday night.

"Highs in the 70s and 80s in the Pacific Northwest will be 15-25 degrees above average, and potentially record setting through midweek," the NWS added.

