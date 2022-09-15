Northern California's Mosquito Fire swelled to 63,776 acres on Wednesday evening after "critically dry fuels" drove rapid growth, per Cal Fire.

The big picture: Evacuation orders and warnings remained in place for nearby communities as the blaze burned across El Dorado and Placer counties at 20% containment and became the largest recorded in California this year.

The McKinney Fire, near the border with Oregon, was previously the largest wildfire to burn in California this year. That blaze has razed 60,138 acres and was 99% contained on Wednesday, according to Inciweb.

Threat level: As poor air quality looms, schools in the area halted in-person classes, including in the Washoe County School District, The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College, AP reports.

Lighter southwesterly winds than Tuesday, helped clear some of the air in fire-affected areas, according to Cal Fire.

By the numbers: 91 large fires were burning on Wednesday across eight states in the Western U.S. — including 10 in California, according to the latest information from the National Interagency Fire Center.

