12 mins ago - Science

Swelling Mosquito Fire now California's largest wildfire this year

Sareen Habeshian
CalFire Placer Crew firefighters monitor a backfire during the Mosquito fire in Foresthill, an unincorporated area of Placer County, California on September 13.
Cal Fire Placer Crew firefighters monitor a backfire during the Mosquito fire in Foresthill, an unincorporated area of Placer County, California, on Tuesday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Northern California's Mosquito Fire swelled to 63,776 acres on Wednesday evening after "critically dry fuels" drove rapid growth, per Cal Fire.

The big picture: Evacuation orders and warnings remained in place for nearby communities as the blaze burned across El Dorado and Placer counties at 20% containment and became the largest recorded in California this year.

  • The McKinney Fire, near the border with Oregon, was previously the largest wildfire to burn in California this year. That blaze has razed 60,138 acres and was 99% contained on Wednesday, according to Inciweb.

Threat level: As poor air quality looms, schools in the area halted in-person classes, including in the Washoe County School District, The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College, AP reports.

  • Lighter southwesterly winds than Tuesday, helped clear some of the air in fire-affected areas, according to Cal Fire.

By the numbers: 91 large fires were burning on Wednesday across eight states in the Western U.S. — including 10 in California, according to the latest information from the National Interagency Fire Center.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

