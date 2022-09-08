More than 15,100 wildland firefighters and personnel were attempting to contain several large wildfires in the western U.S. on Thursday amid scorching temperatures across a broad region already facing unprecedented drought.

Why it matters: Large parts of the West and the Great Plains, including almost all of Wyoming, will remain under a red flag warning on Thursday because of critical extreme fire weather from high winds, hot temperatures and low humidity levels, according to the National Weather Service.

By the numbers: At least 71 active large fires have burned more than 496,900 acres across eight Western states, the National Interagency Fire Center announced Thursday morning.

The intensity of this year's fire season has been above the ten year averages, with more than 49,300 fires so far burning over 6.3 million acres across the U.S., according to the latest situational report from the National Interagency Coordination Center. The ten-year averages at this point of the fire season is 42,115 fires and over 5.7 million burned acres.

The big picture: Human-caused climate change is projected to make heat waves and elevated temperatures hotter, more expansive and longer lasting in parts of the U.S., which is expected to exacerbate drought conditions across the country and escalate wildfire intensity, frequency and size.

In photos:

Embers blow off a burning tree during the Fairview Fire near Hemet, California, on Sept. 6. Photo: Frederic J. Brown.

The husks of vehicles burned by the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff, California, on Sept. 7. Photo: Jen Osborne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A firefighter spraying flames during the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff, California, on Sept. 7 Photo: Jen Osborne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A firefighter hosing down flames from the Fairview Fire near Hemet, California, on Sept. 7. Photo: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Fairview fire near Hemet, California, on Sep. 6. Photo: Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Vehicles destroyed from the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff, California, on Sept. 7. Photo: Jen Osborne/Bloomberg via Getty Images