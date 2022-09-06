A historic heat wave is affecting the West, breaking all-time, monthly and daily records and putting the California electricity grid to test. The heat is relentless, potentially peaking today but sticking around straight through the upcoming weekend.

The big picture: The immediate cause of the heat wave is an unusually strong area of high pressure, or heat dome, that is parked over the western U.S., causing air to sink and dry out, stifling any widespread rainfall.

As of Tuesday morning, about 52 million people were under extreme heat warnings and advisories in six states.

Threat level: Yesterday, California ISO, the state's grid operator, declared a Stage 2 emergency, switching on emergency generating capacity as demand threatened to exceed supply.

Much of this emergency energy supply comes from natural gas plants, including generators meant specifically to kick on in events such as this one.

Stage 3 emergencies trigger load shedding, otherwise known as rolling outages.

It is likely that at least a Stage 1 emergency will be declared again today due to the forecast high temperatures and electricity demand predictions as well.

Grid management may be more difficult today, with a forecast for record power demand. A Flex Alert is in effect for a seventh-straight day, calling on residents to conserve energy between 4 and 10 pm PT.

California ISO says it needs two to three times the voluntary load reductions seen in the past few days to avoid rotating power outages today.

By the numbers: Here are a few of yesterday's notable records in California:

112°F: High in Stockton, setting a monthly record.

High in Stockton, setting a monthly record. 114°F: High at Sacramento Executive Airport, smashing the old monthly record of 109°F, set just two years ago.

High at Sacramento Executive Airport, smashing the old monthly record of 109°F, set just two years ago. 115°F: High Vacaville, beating the old monthly record by 3°F.

High Vacaville, beating the old monthly record by 3°F. 117°F: High in Fairfield, setting an all-time record.

And some of the forecast high temperatures for today:

115°F: Sacramento

Sacramento 108°F: San Jose

San Jose 104°F: Oakland

Oakland 125°F: Death Valley

Death Valley 94°F: Los Angeles (downtown)

Between the lines: This heat wave is further drying out vegetation that was already desiccated from a 22-year-long megadrought. A widespread region in the West, from California to Washington and eastward across the entire state of Montana is facing significant wildfire threats today.

On Monday, the Fairview Fire, which is a fast-moving blaze in southern California, killed 2 people as it grew by 500 acres in one hour.

The blaze, burning about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, grew to 2,000 acres by late Monday, the Riverside County Fire Department tweeted.

Riverside County officials issued evacuation orders for some 5,000 homes, per Cal Fire.

Zoom in: Firefighters are tackling 53 large fires across the U.S., according to the latest information from the National Interagency Fire Center.

Two people were killed in the Mill Fire over the weekend as it tore through the rural Northern California community of Weed.

The Mountain Fire Siskiyou County, near the Oregon border, has burned 11,690 acres and was 20% contained on Tuesday morning, per Cal Fire.

More fires are expected to ignite Tuesday and could grow rapidly in size, exhibiting extreme behavior.

The heat presents a health risk to firefighters, as well as adding to the fire danger overall.

Context: Heat waves are becoming more common, more intense and longer-lasting due to human-caused global warming.

Some studies, in fact, have shown that certain extreme heat events would have been virtually impossible without the climate change component.

While attribution studies on this event will wait until after it winds down, the large area the heat wave is affecting, along with the record strength of the heat dome and the hot temperatures, all bear the hallmarks of a climate change-influenced extreme event.

What we're watching: The heat may peak today, with Sacramento making a run at 115°F.