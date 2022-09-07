California ISO, the state's grid operator, declared a stage 3 alert Tuesday evening, urging residents to reduce energy use as a record heat wave pummels the western U.S.

Why it matters: The ISO warned rotating power outages were "very possible." California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said in an alert sent to phones in the state that the extreme heat was "straining" the energy grid and "power interruptions may occur unless you take action."

The big picture: California declared a power grid emergency on Monday in response to the sustained heat wave that's seen all-time, monthly and daily records broken this week.

The heat wave combined with the ongoing extreme drought that's reduced hydroelectric power output is placing the California grid under stress, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

Context: Studies show climate change is making extreme heat events like the one that's currently roasting the U.S. West more common and intense.

