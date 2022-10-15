Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama to campaign for Dems in key states as midterms race tighten

Herb Scribner
Former U.S. President Barack Obama, speaks during a campaign rally.

Former President Barack Obama, speaks during a campaign rally. Photo: Carlos Bernate/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Obama will campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia in the final weeks of the midterm elections, an Obama spokesperson tells Axios.

Why it matters: Obama will visit three major swing states that include some of the most highly-contested midterm races. The former president started entering the midterms back in August.

Details: Obama will visit Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams and other Democratic nominees on the ballot.

  • He will then join Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist at a rally in Detroit on Oct. 29, an Obama spokesperson said.
  • The former president will also campaign for Wisconsin lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul and more nominees in Milwaukee on Oct. 29.

The big picture: Democrats are looking for Obama's visits to boost candidates and increase voter turnout for highly-contested races.

  • In Georgia, Abrams sits behind Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the gubernatorial race, per Axios. Warnock, meanwhile, has been campaigning against Herschel Walker in a race that's made national headlines.
  • In Wisconsin, Democratic nominees Kaul and Rep. Gwen Moore are also in tight battles for their posts, per NBC News.
  • Democrats can potentially flip a statehouse in Michigan this year.

