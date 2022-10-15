Obama to campaign for Dems in key states as midterms race tighten

Former President Barack Obama, speaks during a campaign rally. Photo: Carlos Bernate/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Obama will campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia in the final weeks of the midterm elections, an Obama spokesperson tells Axios.

Why it matters: Obama will visit three major swing states that include some of the most highly-contested midterm races. The former president started entering the midterms back in August.

Details: Obama will visit Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams and other Democratic nominees on the ballot.

He will then join Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist at a rally in Detroit on Oct. 29, an Obama spokesperson said.

The former president will also campaign for Wisconsin lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul and more nominees in Milwaukee on Oct. 29.

The big picture: Democrats are looking for Obama's visits to boost candidates and increase voter turnout for highly-contested races.

In Georgia, Abrams sits behind Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the gubernatorial race, per Axios. Warnock, meanwhile, has been campaigning against Herschel Walker in a race that's made national headlines.

In Wisconsin, Democratic nominees Kaul and Rep. Gwen Moore are also in tight battles for their posts, per NBC News.

Democrats can potentially flip a statehouse in Michigan this year.

