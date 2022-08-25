Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders.

Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), chair of the DSCC, according to an invite obtained by Axios.

Tickets for the New York City event are $25,000-a-pop for general admission and $50,000 for VIP, the invite says.

The backdrop: The former president is also headlining an Aug. 30 fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, Politico reported Monday.