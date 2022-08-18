Charted: The partisan battle for statehouses

Data: National Conference of State Legislators; Note: As of June 1, there were 78 statehouse seats across all 50 states that were vacant or held by members who do not identify as Republican or Democrat; Nebraska has a unicameral state legislature and is not included in this map; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios

No more than five seats separate the majority and minority parties in three statehouses hosting elections in November — Arizona, Minnesota and Michigan, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Why it matters: Republicans have dominated Democrats at the state level for over a decade, allowing them to exercise outsized power over policies governing abortion access, gun control, voting, public health and other hot-button issues.

By the numbers: Republicans have the fewest number of seats separating them from the Democratic majority in Minnesota (five seats), Nevada (nine seats) and Delaware (11 seats) statehouses.

However, redistricting and other factors give Democrats the upper hand in both Nevada and Delaware, according to analysis by Crystal Ball's Louis Jacobson.

Despite a 15-seat margin, Republicans are considered to have an opportunity to flip the Maine Statehouse.

Democrats have the best chance of flipping a statehouse this year in Michigan, where Republicans have just a three-seat buffer.