U.S. slams Beijing and Moscow after latest North Korean missile tests

Rebecca Falconer
Pedestrians walk under a large creen showing images of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Tokyo on October 4, 2022, after North Korea launched a missile that flew over Japan.
A large video screen in Tokyo showing images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after Pyongyang launched a missile early that prompted an evacuation alert when it flew over northeastern Japan on Tuesday. Photo: Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. ambassador to the UN accused Beijing and Moscow of "enabling" North Korea's military after it fired two more ballistic missiles on Thursday following a Security Council meeting on the country's recent launches.

Why it matters: Thursday's launch was the sixth in 12 days, occurring after the U.S. redeployed an aircraft carrier off the Korean peninsula.

The big picture: The U.S. called for the UN Security Council meeting due to Pyongyang conducting its longest-range ballistic missile test ever on Tuesday, sending the weapon flying over Japan — prompting Japanese officials to issue an evacuation warning.

  • The U.S. and South Korean military held live-fire drills in response to Pyongyang's first missile launch over Japan since 2017.
  • After the U.S. repositioned the USS Ronald Reagan off the Korean peninsula, Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and Japan's government.

Driving the news: While the Biden administration called the missile test over Japan "dangerous and reckless" and a "clear violation" of Security Council resolutions, fellow permanent Security Council members Beijing and Moscow opposed calling the meeting.

What they're saying: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said after the latest missiles were fired that "the two Council members that are blocking us from taking action are enabling North Korea."

A screenshot of a tweet from Linda Thomas Greenfield blaming Beijing and Moscow for Pyongyang firing more missiles.
Photo: Linda Thomas-Greenfield/Twitter

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

