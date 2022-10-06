The U.S. ambassador to the UN accused Beijing and Moscow of "enabling" North Korea's military after it fired two more ballistic missiles on Thursday following a Security Council meeting on the country's recent launches.

Why it matters: Thursday's launch was the sixth in 12 days, occurring after the U.S. redeployed an aircraft carrier off the Korean peninsula.

The big picture: The U.S. called for the UN Security Council meeting due to Pyongyang conducting its longest-range ballistic missile test ever on Tuesday, sending the weapon flying over Japan — prompting Japanese officials to issue an evacuation warning.

The U.S. and South Korean military held live-fire drills in response to Pyongyang's first missile launch over Japan since 2017.

After the U.S. repositioned the USS Ronald Reagan off the Korean peninsula, Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and Japan's government.

Driving the news: While the Biden administration called the missile test over Japan "dangerous and reckless" and a "clear violation" of Security Council resolutions, fellow permanent Security Council members Beijing and Moscow opposed calling the meeting.

What they're saying: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said after the latest missiles were fired that "the two Council members that are blocking us from taking action are enabling North Korea."

Photo: Linda Thomas-Greenfield/Twitter

