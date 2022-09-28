North Korea launches missile as VP Harris prepares to visit Seoul

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward South Korea's eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced in a statement, AP reported.

Why it matters: The move comes a day before Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in South Korea as part of her trip to Asia, which will include a stop at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

The big picture: Wednesday’s missile launch came mere days after North Korea conducted another ballistic missile test on Sunday and amid fears that Pyongyang is preparing its first nuclear weapons test since 2017.