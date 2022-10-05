The U.S. and South Korean held joint live-fire military drills in response to Pyongyang's longest-range ballistic missile test that caused alarm in Japan as it flew over the country on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command tweeted that the exercises were designed to "showcase combined deterrent & dynamic strike capabilities" following the North Korean military's first missile launch over Japan in five years.

Of note: Officials in Seoul apologized after a South Korean missile failed and crashed near Gangneung during one of the drills on Wednesday.

There were no reports of injuries, but the explosion from the malfunctioning missile caused panic in the South Korean coastal city among residents who were already worried about the North Korean missile, AP reports.

What we're watching: The United Nations Security Council was meeting on Wednesday at the request of the U.S. to discuss the widely condemned North Korean missile launch that prompted warnings in Japan for residents to take shelter as the weapon flew over.