North Korea's military fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday morning local time — prompting a warning to residents to take shelter, according to the Japanese prime minister's office.

Why it matters: It's the first time since 2017 that North Korea has sent a missile over Japan, marking a major escalation, per the New York Times.

Details: The missile is believed to have passed over Japan toward the Pacific Ocean just before 7:30 a.m., the Prime Minister's Office said.

It landed in the ocean 17 minutes later, per the NYT.

Flashback: North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward South Korea's eastern waters last week, days before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to arrive in the country.