More than 970,000 still without power after hurricane devastation

At least 970,785 Americans remain without power following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona.

Driving the news: The death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 51 on Sunday, as states sought to begin recovery efforts.

Of those confirmed dead, 47 were in Florida, while another four occurred in North Carolina, according to AP. Another three people had died in Cuba as a result of the storm.

At least 25 deaths in Puerto Rico may be linked to Hurricane Fiona, CNN reported.

State of play: As of Sunday, Florida still had 797,941 homes and businesses without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

Two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit the island, 148,745 customers were still without power.

In Virginia, 8,182 outages remained.

In North Carolina 13,672 customers were still without power, along with another 2,245 in South Carolina.

The big picture: At the peak of its outage, Florida had an approximate 2.7 million customers without power.