Putin announces partial military mobilization for Russian citizens

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said he's signed a decree on a "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens from Wednesday, nearly seven months into his war on Ukraine.

What he's saying: "We are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience," Putin said in a televised address Wednesday, per an AP translation.

The big picture: Putin's announcement came hours after the Kremlin paved the way for referendums in Russian-controlled separatist territories that could lead to the annexation of nearly 15% of Ukraine, which have been widely condemned by world leaders.

Russia's military has faced several significant losses in Ukraine since Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive earlier this month.

What's next: Voting is due take place in occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia over the weekend and and the results are expected to be fixed in favor of joining Russia.

