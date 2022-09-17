President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine or there would be a "consequential” response from the United States.

The big picture: The Kremlin last week said that Russia would continue to wage its war in Ukraine until all its military goals have been achieved despite facing a rapidly advancing Ukrainian counter-offensive.

In March, a Kremlin spokesperson said that Russia would only use nuclear weapons if there's a "threat for existence" to the country and not due to the war with Ukraine.

Last month, the UN warned that humanity is "one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation"

Why it matters: Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine increased tensions between the U.S. and its former Cold War foe — both of which have nuclear weapons, Axios' Julia Shapero reports.

Putin ordered Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert soon after invading Ukraine, citing "aggressive statements" from NATO countries.

What they're saying: “It would change the face of war unlike anything since World War II," Biden said in an interview with CBS that will air Sunday.