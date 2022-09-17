Skip to main content
Biden: Putin using nuclear weapons would see "consequential” U.S. response

TuAnh Dam
Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine or there would be a "consequential” response from the United States.

The big picture: The Kremlin last week said that Russia would continue to wage its war in Ukraine until all its military goals have been achieved despite facing a rapidly advancing Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Why it matters: Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine increased tensions between the U.S. and its former Cold War foe — both of which have nuclear weapons, Axios' Julia Shapero reports.

What they're saying: “It would change the face of war unlike anything since World War II," Biden said in an interview with CBS that will air Sunday.

  • "They’ll become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been. And depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur," he added.
