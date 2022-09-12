Russia insists war in Ukraine will continue "until all the goals" are met

Despite facing a rapidly advancing Ukrainian counter-offensive, the Kremlin insisted on Monday that Russia will continue to wage its war in Ukraine until all its military goals have been achieved.

The big picture: In one of its greatest setbacks of the war so far, Russian troops over the weekend were forced to withdraw from the areas surrounding Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, as Ukrainian troops pushed on into the region's northern, southern and eastern flanks.

Ukraine's military chief Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi announced on Sunday that Ukraine had recaptured 3,000 square kilometers [1,158 square miles] of territory since the start of the month.

Ukraine's military announced on Monday that it had reclaimed roughly 500 square kilometers of territory in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, the Financial Times reported.

What they're saying: Russia's so-called special military operation "will continue until all the goals that were originally set are achieved," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday, the Financial Times reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "is in constant, round-the-clock communication with the Minister of Defense, and with all the military commanders," Peskov added.

Peskov evaded a question about whether Putin still had confidence in his military leaders in light of the Ukrainian offensive, per Reuters.

Putin himself appeared on television later Monday to chair a meeting on the economy but did not acknowledge the military setbacks.