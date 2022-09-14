Zelensky visits recaptured Ukrainian city of Izyum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit on Wednesday to the northeastern city of Izyum in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, which was recently recaptured from Russian control as part of Ukraine's counter-offensive.

Why it matters: Izyum was a major logistical hub for Russian forces in the north of Ukraine.

The big picture: Over the weekend, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that troops were being removed from Izyum and the city of Balakleya in an effort to "regroup" in light of the Ukrainian advance.