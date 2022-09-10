Ukrainian troops reached a major railway city in the northeastern part of the country, potentially cutting off the supply for Russian forces, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Ukraine may have taken thousands of square miles of territory in what might have been the fastest breakthrough in months.

Details: Ukraine recently gained ground in the railway city of Kupiansk, where all the rail lines link together and connect Russia to eastern Ukraine, Reuters reports.

This may have trapped thousands of Russian troops since Ukraine's advance "penetrated all the way to Moscow's main logistics route," according to Reuters.

Police were seen walking through towns where Russian ammunition boxes were found abandoned, signaling that Russian troops may have left the area, Reuters reports.

Ukraine's military reportedly closed in on Izyum, too, which is considered a Russian stronghold city, the New York Times reports.

What they're saying: "Russian forces were likely taken by surprise. The sector was only lightly held and Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns," the British military said, according to NPR.

What we're watching: Ukraine's military did not announce that it had entered Kupiansk.

