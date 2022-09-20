Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine plan votes to join Russia

The Kremlin on Tuesday paved the way for referendums, described by Ukraine as "sham" votes, in separatist territories controlled by Russia that could lead to the annexation of nearly 15% of Ukraine.

The big picture: The planned votes come after Russia suffered one of its biggest setbacks of the war when Ukrainian forces started a lightning counteroffensive earlier this month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week promised to continue his offensive in Ukraine, saying that "We aren't in a rush."

Why it matters: The plans could dramatically raise the stakes of any future territorial losses, and could preclude any peace agreement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may find acceptable, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.

Driving the news: In a seemingly coordinated effort, separatists in the Donetsk and the Luhansk People's Republics proposed referendums to join Putin's country, with votes potentially coming as soon as this weekend, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

Ukraine has said the referendums are illegal and most of the international community is unlikely to recognize the results of the votes.

What they're saying: "Sham 'referendums' will not change anything," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

"Russia has been and remains an aggressor illegally occupying parts of Ukrainian land," he added. "Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say."

"From the very start of the operation ... we said that the peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate, and the whole current situation confirms that they want to be masters of their fate," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, per Reuters.

Dmitry Medvedev, who was Russia's president from 2008 to 2012 and is deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said that "no official will be able to reverse" the referendums.

"Encroachment onto Russian territory is a crime which allows you to use all the forces of self–defense," Medvedev said.

Go deeper... Putin's "annexation playbook" in Ukraine could leave no path to peace