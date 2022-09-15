Workers are fed up.

Train companies and unions met Wednesday in Washington to avoid a major rail strike, the likes of which we haven't seen in 30 years. Virtually everything in our country: from food to gas and retail goods rely on the nearly 140,000-mile rail network that spans 49 states. And if rail workers stopped working - which could happen as soon as Friday - that could cost businesses up to 2 billion dollars a day. Why are workers so fed up?

And, Minnesota nurses stage a the three-day walk out.

Plus, Latinos are reclaiming the accent mark as a show of cultural pride.

Guests: Axios' Emily Peck, Torey Van Oot and Astrid Galván.

NIALA: Train companies and unions met yesterday in Washington to avoid a major rail strike at a level we haven't seen in 30 years. Virtually everything in our country from food to gas and retail goods rely on the nearly 140,000 mile rail network that spans across 49 states. And if rail workers stopped working, which could happen as soon as tomorrow, that could cost businesses up to 2 billion dollars a day. Axios business reporter Emily Peck has the big picture. Hey Emily.

EMILY PEAK: Hey, Niala!

NIALA: Emily, would this strike affect all rail workers? How big of a reach are we talking about here?

EMILY: We're talking about more than 100,000 freight rail workers. So not like your commuter train or your Amtrak. These are the workers on the nation's freight trains. You know, those trains that seem to go on and on and on when you're waiting to cross a road or something.

NIALA: And what would the strike attempt to achieve?

EMILY: Basically this is 12 unions negotiating a new contract. The negotiation started in 2019, if you can believe it. And they were part in the pun derailed a little bit by COVID and then picked up again this year really in earnest. So what, at base they're trying to achieve is just a new contract to set, you know, pay and working conditions and things like that. For all these workers together.

NIALA: The last time we had such a big disruption was in 1992 and Congress intervened after just three days. What is Washington saying this time?

EMILY: No one wants the strike to happen. It would be devastating for the economy. The Biden administration has been closely involved. You mentioned the negotiations that were ongoing yesterday in Washington, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has been involved with that. The president and members of his cabinet have been in direct contact with both labor unions and company representatives. The president appointed a commission that put out a report in August laying out sort of a recommended contract. It has raises, it has performance bonuses, all kinds of juicy stuff like that. And everyone, pretty much members of Congress, the Biden administration. All the business interests. Everyone is saying unions, just accept the terms that this commission has laid out like that's what we want you to do.

NIALA: What is Congress' role in all of this?

EMILY: The railways are important to the economy now, but if you think back to like, the 19th century or the 20th century, they were even more important. So there's a federal law, so Congress can step in and prevent a strike and it could even force the unions to accept the terms of the deal.

NIALA: So Emily, how drastic of an effect could this have on our economy?

EMILY: It could be really, really bad. I mean, trains move a lot of goods all at once, much more efficiently than any truck can pull off. A single loaded railcar contains enough wheat for 260,000 loaves of bread, is one stat I was thinking about today. Trains also move shipping containers out of ports. Remember the ports? Very backed up still, and there aren't enough trucks to kind of pick up the slack, freight trains also move most of the automobiles and auto parts in the US. And that industry is still kind of like coming out of a supply chain crisis as well. Essentially every corner of the economy is going to be touched by this.

NIALA: So the big deadline is midnight tonight. What are you expecting in the run up to that? And then right after?

EMILY: I'm watching to see if they come to an agreement before midnight, if they don't this is really gonna move to Congress. And the ball is in Congress's court as to whether it wants to take action and prevent a strike from happening, or maybe extend the quiet period and give these parties more time to come to terms.

NIALA: Axios’ Markets Correspondent Emily Peck. Thanks Emily.

EMILY: Thanks Niala.

We were just talking to Emily Peck about how angry some railroad workers are and they’re not alone.

In Minnesota, about 15,000 nurses have been on a three-day strike to call attention to their working conditions. They say they’re fighting for better pay and staffing, citing pandemic burnout and staff shortages.

MARY TURNER: We are the ones that are showing all the workers all across America how it is to fight and what it means to stand up for your contracts but not only that, stand up for the working people of America.

NIALA: That’s Mary Turner the president of the Minnesota nurses’ association speaking at a news conference yesterday. Axios Twin Cities reporter Torey Van Oot was there. Hi Torey!

TOREY VAN OOT: Hi Niala.

NIALA: Torey, union leaders are saying this action is the largest private sector nurses strike in US history. So how extensive has this been?

TOREY: This was a really big action. I mean, this affected 15 hospitals, some of the largest hospitals in Minnesota and in the twin cities. And as you mentioned, 15,000 nurses walked off the job for three days, to protest these contract talks that have really gone nowhere. The strike ends this morning and both sides are expected to return to the bargaining table. The nurses union president was asked yesterday what happens, if they don't reach a deal and she hinted that round two could come and that could even include another strike.

NIALA: How did hospital systems respond to this three day action?

TOREY: Hospital systems had to scramble to hire temporary nurses. And this was really costly. It cost them, one figure I saw was tens of millions of dollars to find nurses to backfill these roles. You know, they say they can't afford the proposals that the nurses have asked for. They can't afford the level of pay raises. You know, the average nurse in Minnesota makes about $80,000 a year. The hospitals say that is fairly high compensation compared to the national averages. On the other hand, you know, the nurses point out that hospitals were able to pay a lot more for these temporary nurses who came in and, and backfill during this strike and that they want the hospitals to step up and, and increase their pay by about 30% over three years.

NIALA: Torey we watched the pandemic burnout of healthcare workers that happened over the past two years. What are working conditions like now?

TOREY: What the nurses wanna call attention to is both their pay levels and the staffing levels at the hospital. So they say that they're burned out, overworked one nurse at a press conference this week just said every shift every day feels like they're short. And he described, you know, working a 16 hour overnight shift, going home for four hours and coming back and working another 12. He said he does that at least once a week and it's just not sustainable.

NIALA: Minnesota has been seeing lots of labor movement activity this year from a teacher strike in March to unionization at Starbucks and Trader Joe's. What's behind all of this?

TOREY: Yes, like a lot of parts of the country, we've seen this growing labor movement here in the Twin Cities. I spoke to one labor economist and what he said was that conditions have just been really favorable for forming a union. And favorable for workers recently, people are frustrated in all sorts of industries and burned out after the pandemic and they feel they have the leverage to seek better pay and working conditions through the bargaining table.

NIALA: Torey Van Oot is an Axios local reporter based in the twin cities. Thanks Torey.

TOREY: Thanks Niala.

Latinos are reclaiming the accent mark as a show of cultural pride

NIALA: One final story before we go. The accent mark is making a comeback. After decades of pressure on Latinos to assimilate and remove accent marks in their names, more and more Latinos are bringing them back as a show of cultural pride. Axios’ Latino editor Astrid Galván has more.

ASTRID GALVÁN: There's this whole historical backdrop to why Latinos in the US, myself included, hadn't traditionally used accent marks.Part of that is the technology like keyboards and computer systems that weren't built to support non-English symbols. But also there are generations before us who were punished for speaking Spanish. They were taught to assimilate. And so the accent marks just kind of went away for a lot of Latinos here. But there's now a lot of people who are sort of reclaiming the accent mark or the eñe, saying that this is who they are and insisting that people both spell and pronounce their names the way they are meant to be. And technology is catching up as well. Most new phones, for example, allow you to use accented letters pretty easily.

NIALA: That's Axios Latino editor, Astrid Galván.

