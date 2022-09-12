Some 15,000 Minnesota nurses are expected to strike for three days starting Monday morning, after weekend talks failed to produce a contract agreement.

The big picture: Union leaders say the three-day action is believed to be the largest private nurses' strike in U.S. history.

It will cover workers at 16 hospitals, including eight of the 10 largest in the Twin Cities area.

How we got here: A prolonged contract dispute between Minnesota Nurses Association members and hospital systems prompted plans for the strike.

Nurses are pushing for a roughly 30% wage increase over three years, citing pandemic burnout and staffing shortages. Hospitals, which offered closer to 11%, say they can't afford the union's asks.

State of play: Several units were still at the bargaining table with their hospital systems over the weekend, but negotiators were unable to close the gap between the two sides.

A MNA spokesperson told Axios Sunday evening that the strike was expected to proceed as planned.

What to expect: Most hospitals told the Star Tribune they have been able to hire enough temp nurses to avoid serious disruptions in care, though Children's Minnesota has delayed many elective surgeries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.