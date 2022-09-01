15,000 Minnesota nurses announce plans to strike

Up to 15,000 Minnesota nurses plan to go on strike this month amid an ongoing contract dispute, union leaders announced Thursday.

The big picture: Minnesota Nurses Association leaders say the action will represent the largest private sector nurse strike in U.S. history.

The details: The strike, expected to last three days, is scheduled to start Sept. 12.

It will cover nurses at more than a dozen hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth, including Abbott Northwestern, Children's St. Paul and North Memorial.

Driving the decision: Nurses say they're understaffed, underpaid and burned out following the pandemic. They're pushing for significant salary increases and better benefits.

The other side: Hospital systems negotiating with the nurses have previously called their asks excessive and said increased costs could eventually be passed onto patients.

Flashback: The union's members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike last month.

What to watch: A strike could be averted if labor leaders and hospital officials strike a deal within the next 10 days.

"I anticipate the amount of time we're going to spend at the table should increase exponentially," MNA president Mary Turner told reporters. "They need to see it as the crisis that it is."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.