Satellite image of the U.S. West showing smoke from wildfires on Sept. 9.

Dozens of large wildfires covered the U.S. West in smoke on Friday, triggering air quality alerts across the region.

Why it matters: Wildfire smoke, especially when it coincides with high temperatures, can be hazardous to the health of humans even hundreds of miles away from the actual fire because it carries harmful microscopic particles that can trigger inflammation in the lungs.

Threat level: A study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal in September 2021 said that at least 33,000 people around the world die from pollution caused by wildfire smoke every year, though a disproportionate number of those deaths occur in Central and South America.

The study said the groups most at risk are children up to 9 years old and people over 80 years old.

Smoke hanging in the air near South Lake Tahoe, California, on Sept. 9. Photo: Stef Kight/Axios

By the numbers: At least 96 large wildfires or complex fires had burned 690,030 acres in eight states — mostly in the West — as of Thursday, according to the latest data from the National Interagency Fire Center.

In total, more than 17,000 wildland firefighters and personnel were assigned to incidents around the U.S.

More than 49,000 fires have burned over 6.4 million acres across the U.S. so far this fire season, well above 10-year averages for previous seasons, per the NIFC.

The big picture: Air quality alerts were in place for almost all of Idaho, and parts of Wyoming, Washington and Oregon on Thursday, while red flag warnings were in place for almost all of Washington and western Oregon.

The red flag warnings will remain in place for Coastal Oregon and Washington this weekend because of scorching heat and dangerous fire weather.

