Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton fired back at former President Trump's allies who compared her misuse of an email server to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

By the numbers: Fourteen of the 15 boxes retrieved from the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this year contained 184 documents with classification markings ranging from "top secret" to "confidential."

Driving the news: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Saturday doubled down on his suggestion that there would be "riots in the streets" if Trump were prosecuted for mishandling classified information, and compared him to the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate.

"If it's just about mishandling classified information, we've had a standard set when it came to Hillary Clinton," Graham said.

What she's saying: "As Trump's problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a “Clinton Standard." The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified," she said on Twitter.

"Trump's own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails," she continued.

"By contrast, Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started."

Flashback: Then-FBI Director James Comey in 2016 criticized Clinton's "extremely careless" use of a private email server, but the Bureau did not recommend charging her.

The big picture: The Department of Justice was particularly concerned that "highly classified records were unfoldered, intermixed with other records, and otherwise unproperly [sic] identified," according to an affidavit in connection with the search warrant for Trump's Florida residence.

The other side: A spokesperson for Trump told the New York Times that he "consistently handled all documents in accordance with applicable law and regulations."