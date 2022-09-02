Judge unseals detailed inventory from Mar-a-Lago search
A federal judge on Friday unsealed a detailed inventory of the items seized during the FBI's search warrant at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, which included dozens of empty folders with "classified" banners.
Why it matters: The inventory, unsealed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, reveals that documents with "top secret" and "confidential" markings were stored in the same boxes as personal items, including magazines and news articles, CNN notes.
Driving the news: One box retrieved from Trump's office included seven U.S. government documents marked "top secret," two government documents with "confidential" classification markings and 99 "magazines/newspapers/press articles," per the filing.
- Additional boxes also contained items with magazines, newspapers and other printed media — in addition to confidential and secret government documents.
Catch up quick: Last Friday, the Department of Justice released a redacted version of the affidavit in connection to the search warrant for Trump's Florida residence.
- "Of most significant concern was that highly classified records were unfoldered, intermixed with other records, and otherwise unproperly [sic] identified," per the affidavit.
