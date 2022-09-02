Judge unseals detailed inventory from Mar-a-Lago search

A federal judge on Friday unsealed a detailed inventory of the items seized during the FBI's search warrant at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, which included dozens of empty folders with "classified" banners.

Why it matters: The inventory, unsealed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, reveals that documents with "top secret" and "confidential" markings were stored in the same boxes as personal items, including magazines and news articles, CNN notes.

Driving the news: One box retrieved from Trump's office included seven U.S. government documents marked "top secret," two government documents with "confidential" classification markings and 99 "magazines/newspapers/press articles," per the filing.

Additional boxes also contained items with magazines, newspapers and other printed media — in addition to confidential and secret government documents.

Catch up quick: Last Friday, the Department of Justice released a redacted version of the affidavit in connection to the search warrant for Trump's Florida residence.

"Of most significant concern was that highly classified records were unfoldered, intermixed with other records, and otherwise unproperly [sic] identified," per the affidavit.

