Trump lashes out at Barr for defending DOJ search in Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at former Attorney General Bill Barr after Barr said there was "no legitimate reason" for classified documents to be at Mar-a-Lago.

Why it matters: Barr was once considered an ally of Trump while serving as attorney general during his administration from 2019 to 2020.

What he said: "Bill Barr had 'no guts,' and got 'no glory.' He was a weak and pathetic RINO, who was so afraid of being Impeached that he became a captive to the Radical Left Democrats," Trump wrote Friday night in a TruthSocial post.

"Barr never fought the way he should have for Election Integrity, and so much else. He started off OK as A.G., but faded fast - Didn't have courage or stamina. People like that will never Make America Great Again!" the former president wrote.

Flashback: Barr told Fox News Friday night that the DOJ had every right to investigate Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate since there was no "legitimate reason" for Trump to hold classified documents there.

"I can't think of a legitimate reason why they should have been — could be taken out of government, away from the government if they are classified," Barr told Fox News. "I, frankly, am skeptical of the claim that [Trump] declassified everything."

The big picture: Some Trump allies have recently distanced themselves from the former president over the Mar-a-Lago search.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called the FBI's search "fair game" while former Vice President Mike Pence said he didn't want to prejudge the search "until we know all the facts.”

