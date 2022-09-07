Russia pushes European energy to the brink

Russia has stopped gas flow to Europe. The Nord Stream pipeline has been a key source of natural gas for decades, providing heat and electricity across the region. And the result of Russia’s actions are already being felt keenly in Europe - even before cold weather sets in.

Plus, could zero-down mortgages close the racial homeownership gap?

And, the California power grid struggles against more extreme heat.

Guests: Axios' Matt Phillips and Megan Rose Dickey; Logan Mohtashami, Lead Data Analyst for HousingWire

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alexandra Botti, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Fonda Mwangi, Robin Linn, Alex Sugiura, and Ben O'Brien. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go deeper: