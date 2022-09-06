A Russian court sentenced former investigative journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 years in prison on Monday after convicting him of treason charges.

The big picture: Rights groups and independent news outlets denounced Safronov's sentencing over "baseless" claims that he passed military secrets to Czech spies as they expressed concern over an "intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia," per Radio Free Europe.

Background: Safronov reported for the Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers going leaving journalism in May 2020 to become an adviser to the head of Russia's space agency, Roskosmos.

He was arrested in July of that year and has always denied any wrongdoing.

What they're saying: The European Union issued a statement to its Telegram channel calling for the charges against Safronov to be dropped and for authorities to "release him unconditionally."

The Committee to Protect Journalists in a statement calling for Safronov's release said he was "guilty of no other crime than doing his job as a journalist."

What's next: Safronov, who previously declined a plea deal, plans to appeal the verdict, the BBC reports.

Of note: Safronov's sentencing came the same day as a Russian court revoked the print license of the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, partially founded after funding from the late former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.