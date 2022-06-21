Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov's Nobel Peace Prize was auctioned off for $103.5 million in a fundraiser for Ukrainian child refugees in New York City on Monday night.

Driving the news: The co-founder of the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper has pledged all proceeds from the record sale of a Nobel medal at auction will go toward UNICEF's response to the crisis.

Screenshot: Novaya Gazeta Europe/Twitter

The big picture: Muratov served as Novaya Gazeta's editor-in-chief until it was shuttered in March during the Kremlin's crackdown on independent media and free speech following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Muratov, who won the medal for his commitment to independent journalism despite threats and the killings of six Novaya Gazeta journalists, has already donated his $500,000 in Nobel prize money to charity, per a statement from auction house Heritage Auctions.

Flashback: The previous record for a Nobel Peace Prize medal sold at auction was the $4.76 million paid in 2014 for the 1962 medal awarded to American molecular biologist James Watson, who helped discover DNA.