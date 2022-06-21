Nobel sold for Ukrainian children raises $103.5 million at auction
Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov's Nobel Peace Prize was auctioned off for $103.5 million in a fundraiser for Ukrainian child refugees in New York City on Monday night.
Driving the news: The co-founder of the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper has pledged all proceeds from the record sale of a Nobel medal at auction will go toward UNICEF's response to the crisis.
The big picture: Muratov served as Novaya Gazeta's editor-in-chief until it was shuttered in March during the Kremlin's crackdown on independent media and free speech following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
- Muratov, who won the medal for his commitment to independent journalism despite threats and the killings of six Novaya Gazeta journalists, has already donated his $500,000 in Nobel prize money to charity, per a statement from auction house Heritage Auctions.
Flashback: The previous record for a Nobel Peace Prize medal sold at auction was the $4.76 million paid in 2014 for the 1962 medal awarded to American molecular biologist James Watson, who helped discover DNA.