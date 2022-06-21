Skip to main content
Jun 21, 2022 - Economy & Business

Nobel sold for Ukrainian children raises $103.5 million at auction

Rebecca Falconer
Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov holds up a copy of his Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta fter the conclusion of a charity auction on June 20 in New York City.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, holds up a copy of his paper after the conclusion of a charity auction at The Times Center in New York City on Monday. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov's Nobel Peace Prize was auctioned off for $103.5 million in a fundraiser for Ukrainian child refugees in New York City on Monday night.

Driving the news: The co-founder of the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper has pledged all proceeds from the record sale of a Nobel medal at auction will go toward UNICEF's response to the crisis.

A screenshot of Novaya Gazeta Europe's tweet on the pledge to donate all proceeds from the Nobel sale to UNICEF.
Screenshot: Novaya Gazeta Europe/Twitter

The big picture: Muratov served as Novaya Gazeta's editor-in-chief until it was shuttered in March during the Kremlin's crackdown on independent media and free speech following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

  • Muratov, who won the medal for his commitment to independent journalism despite threats and the killings of six Novaya Gazeta journalists, has already donated his $500,000 in Nobel prize money to charity, per a statement from auction house Heritage Auctions.

Flashback: The previous record for a Nobel Peace Prize medal sold at auction was the $4.76 million paid in 2014 for the 1962 medal awarded to American molecular biologist James Watson, who helped discover DNA.

