Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies

Mikhail Gorbachev, who attempted bold reforms upon assuming leadership of the Soviet Union in 1985 and oversaw its dissolution in 1991, died at 91 on Tuesday, according to Russian state media.

The big picture: Gorbachev sought to modernize the economy and liberalize society through his trademark policies of perestroika and glasnost. He also improved relations with the West and signed arms control agreements with the U.S. But it was under his tenure that the Eastern Bloc, and later the USSR itself, collapsed.

Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 and is often seen as an admirable or even heroic figure in the West, in large part because he allowed the Soviet sphere to break apart peacefully.

But in Russia his legacy is more complex, particularly for those like President Vladimir Putin who view the USSR's collapse as a profound tragedy. Gorbachev ran for president in 1996 and won less than 1% of the vote.

Gorbachev had no idea that the events he helped set in motion would end with the superpower he led ceasing to exist. Still, he is often described as one of the most significant political leaders of the second half of the 20th century.

The latest: Russian state media quoted the Central Clinical Hospital as saying that Gorbachev "died this evening after a serious and long illness."

