Sep 2, 2022 - Podcasts
Biden’s MAGA warning
President Biden spoke in Philadelphia last night, with a warning about former President Trump, his followers, and what he said was their potential to harm American democracy.
- Plus, the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi continues.
- And, the stakes for the Artemis mission to the moon.
Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Miriam Kramer.
Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Miriam Kramer.
