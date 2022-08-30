Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said there's no reliable running water in Jackson as he announced emergency measures in response to the crisis in the state capital on Monday.

Driving the news: "Due to complications from the Pearl River flooding, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is declaring a water system emergency as water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant are resulting in low or no water pressure for many Jackson customers," per a City of Jackson statement.

Reeves said at a news conference Monday evening he's signing an emergency declaration for Jackson's water system and deploying the state's Emergency Management Agency and the National Guard to assist the city of some 180,000 people.

What they're saying: "We need to provide water for up to 180,000 people for an unknown period of time," Reeves said.

"Do not drink the water. In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes. Be smart, protect yourself, protect your family, preserve water, look out for your fellow man and look out for your neighbors."

The bottom line: "Until it is fixed, it means we do not have reliable running water at scale," Reeves said. "It means the city can't produce enough water to fight fires, to reliably flush toilets, and to meet other critical needs."

The big picture: Heavy rains caused the Pearl River to swell and crest at 35.4 feet, less than the major flood stage level of 36 feet — which it exceeded two years ago when it reached 37 feet as flooding devastated Jackson, per the National Weather Service.

While the latest flooding in Jackson wasn't as bad as expected, it still shook power lines, inundated soccer fields with several inches of water and partially submerged vehicles, AP reports.

Context: Studies show global warming is intensifying extreme precipitation events worldwide and causing them to be more frequent, per Axios' climate reporter Andrew Freedman.

What we're watching: "The O.B. Curtis plant is not operating anywhere near full capacity," Reeves said. "We may find out tomorrow it's not operating at all."

Worth noting: Jackson has for years had issues with its drinking water and there's been a boil-water notice since late July after tests showed water quality was "cloudy," sparking health concerns, per AP.