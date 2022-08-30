How it Happened: Elon Musk vs. Twitter is a first-of-its-kind newsroom collaboration featuring exclusive reporting on the rise of Elon Musk to become world's richest man, the parallel rise of Twitter as the global public square, and the collision of these two titans this year.

This documentary season is hosted by Axios business reporter Erica Pandey and features reporting from political reporter Jonathan Swan, media reporter Sara Fischer, business editor Dan Primack, space reporter Miriam Kramer, and others.

The podcast will go inside Elon Musk's world and inside his companies to understand how he achieved cross-industry dominance and what that says about how he might manage Twitter.

It will also go deep inside Twitter's inner workings, with new reporting on key moments in its history, including the day President Trump's account was permanently suspended.

The podcast will illuminate how Musk's tweet offering to buy the platform and subsequent back-track shook up the financial and tech worlds, how his politics have shifted, how the legal battle between Musk and Twitter could play out — and how all of this could impact his legacy.

Listen now to the trailer and subscribe to hear the new season when it launches in September.

Credits: Elon Musk vs. Twitter was reported by the Axios newsroom including Erica Pandey, Jonathan Swan, Sara Fischer, Dan Primack, Miriam Kramer, Joann Muller, Javier David, Ina Fried, Hope King, and others. Amy Pedulla is reporter-producer. Naomi Shavin is senior producer. Scott Rosenberg and Alison Snyder are series editors. Sara Kehaulani Goo is the Editor-in-Chief and executive producer. Mixing and sound design by Ben O'Brien. Music supervision by Alex Sugiura. Theme music and original score by Michael Hanf. Special thanks to Axios co-founders Mike Allen, Jim VandeHei and Roy Schwartz.

Go deeper: