Poll: Republican voters rally behind Trump despite Mar-a-Lago search

Former President Donald Trump remains a popular figure in the GOP, as a majority of Republican voters believe he should be the party's nominee in 2024, a USA Today/Ipsos poll out Sunday indicates.

Why it matters: The poll was conducted in the wake of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago. The results illustrate Trump's continued grip on the GOP despite his myriad legal troubles.

The big picture: Roughly 59% of Republican voters said Trump should be the Republican nominee in 2024 and that he "deserves re-election," while 41% said it's time for a change with in the GOP and that Trump shouldn't run.

By contrast, 56% of Democratic voters surveyed said it was time for change within the party, while only 44% said Biden should be the Democratic nominee in 2024 and deserves re-election.

About 82% of Republican voters believe Trump can win the election, while only 60% of Democratic voters said the same of Biden.

Worth noting: Democratic voters gave President Biden the highest favorability numbers among a slate of candidates at 82%, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) (78%) and Vice President Kamala Harris (76%).

Trump meanwhile had an 81% favorability rating, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence (69%), Sen. Ted Cruz (68%) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (67%).

Methodology: This USA Today/Ipsos poll was conducted between Aug. 18–22 among a nationally representative survey of 2,345 adults, including 800 Republican voters, 1,031 Democratic voters, and 514 voters that don’t vote for either party or are non-voters.