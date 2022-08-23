The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv is urging American citizens to leave the country, citing State Department information indicating that civilians face a heightened risk from Russian military strikes in the coming days.

Driving the news: The security alert was issued late Monday, as U.S. and Ukrainian officials raise concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be planning a fresh offensive six months on from the launch of the Feb. 24 invasion that could coincide with Ukraine's Independence Day Wednesday, which marks the end of Soviet rule, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: "Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the U.S. Embassy said in its alert.

"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so."

The big picture: The car bomb death of Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian ultra-nationalist Alexander Dugin has led to some nationalists in Russia to call for an escalation in the war on Ukraine after the Kremlin blamed Kyiv for the attack, which Ukrainian officials deny.

Meanwhile, the area around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station continues to be shelled, raising concerns the plant could be attacked. The European Union, U.S. and 41 other countries have demanded Russian forces withdraw from the area.