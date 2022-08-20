Ukraine says Russia is planning "false flag" attack at nuclear plant

Fears of an impending attack on a nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine prompted residents in the area to flee Friday, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Repeated warnings from Ukrainian and Russian officials indicate a potential attack is planned for the Zaporizhzhia station, which could cause a radioactive disaster that impacts the whole region.

Ukrainian families near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, fled to Bulgaria and Germany due to fresh concerns of an attack on the plant, according to the Post.

Driving the news: Both sides say the other is preparing to launch a "false flag" attack on the plant, per the Post.

The area around the plant has come under heavy fire in recent weeks, BBC News reports.

Ukrainian officials said Russia was behind the latest strikes and explosions at the plant, which is the largest nuclear power station in Europe, per the Post.

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the strikes, warning an attack could create "a large-scale catastrophe that could lead to radiation contamination," Reuters reports.

Between the lines: Russia captured the nuclear plant in March, but Ukrainians still run it, Reuters reports.

What they're saying: Earlier this month, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for a demilitarized zone around the plant.

He told President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that “any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia is suicide."

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., told CBS News Friday that the nuclear plant situation is "very, very tense."

The Biden administration has called on Russian and unauthorized personnel to leave the station, she said.

What's next: Putin agreed on Friday to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the nuclear power plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United Nations to "ensure the security" of the plant, too.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine