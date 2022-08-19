House panel probes online threats to federal law enforcement

The House Oversight Committee is investigating threats made against federal law enforcement on social media.

Why it matters: The probe comes amid a spike in threats after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, including against FBI and DOJ officials and the judge who approved the search warrant.

It also comes after an attack on an FBI building in Cincinnati, and after the arrest of a Pennsylvania man for making violent threats against the FBI.

The personal information of FBI agents involved in the search was also posted on Truth Social, former President Trump's social media site, by a former Trump administration aide.

Driving the news: Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.), who chairs the Oversight subcommittee on national security, sent letters to social media companies demanding "immediate action to address any threats of violence against law enforcement" on their platforms.

The letters also ask the companies about the volume of threats they've identified on their sites since the search — and whether there has been a "change in the nature or specificity of these threats."

They also request documents related to their policies on threatening posts, as well as "[a]ll advertisements shown alongside posts that were reported to law enforcement or removed by your company for threatening law enforcement."

The letters were sent to eight companies: Meta (the parent company of Facebook), Twitter, TikTok, Truth Social, Rumble, Gettr, Telegram and Gab.

The big picture: Threats are increasingly becoming a new normal in political life, especially for lawmakers.