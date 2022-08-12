South Korea's president on Friday pardoned Jay Y. Lee, Samsung Electronics' de facto leader who served 18 months in prison after being convicted of bribery and embezzlement.

Why it matters: The pardon will enable Lee, the grandson of Samsung's founder, to formally take the helm of the electronics giant at a critical moment as South Korea's government seeks to recover the country's pandemic-hit economy.

President Yoon Suk-yeol's decision means Lee will have his criminal record wiped, the Wall Street Journal notes.

What they're saying: "With urgent needs to overcome the national economic crisis, we carefully selected economic leaders who lead the national growth engine through active technology investment and job creation to be pardoned," Justice Minister Han Dong Hoon said, per Reuters.

