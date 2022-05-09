South Korea's new president takes office promising harder line on North Korea
Yoon Suk-yeol, who officially became South Korea's president at midnight local time and will be inaugurated later Monday, comes to office promising a harder line on North Korea and closer relations with the U.S.
State of play: The former public prosecutor and political newcomer takes power under fairly ominous circumstances. North Korea has conducted 14 missile tests already this year, including the first ICBM test since 2017.
- Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un promised to expand his nuclear arsenal “at the fastest possible speed” during a military parade last month. Kim has also said Pyongyang is pursuing lower-yield, "tactical" nuclear weapons, which could lower the threshold for a nuclear strike.
- In a shift from his dovish predecessor Moon Jae-in, Yoon has said he wouldd respond to an imminent North Korean nuclear attack with a preemptive strike.
Context: Moon made detente with Pyongyang his overriding foreign policy priority, and tried to carefully balance relations with Washington and Beijing.
- Yoon, by contrast, promised to make strengthening the alliance with Washington "the central axis" of his foreign policy, promised to take a tougher line on China and condemned Moon's approach to North Korea as "parochial and shortsighted" in a Foreign Affairs essay earlier this year.
- He also plans to improve relations with Japan, speak up about human rights abuses and raise South Korea's profile on issues well beyond the North Korea.
- But he'll face many of the same constraints Moon did, particularly towards China, which is South Korea's largest trading partner and a crucial player on North Korea.
Driving the news: One step announced last week during the presidential transition might signal a greater willingness in Seoul to step on Beijing's toes. South Korea's intelligence agency became the first Asian member of NATO's cyber defense organization.
- China fiercely opposes any NATO presence in the region, and the Global Times tabloid warned that the U.S. was pushing its South Korean "chess piece" into a step that "might trigger more confrontation with its neighbors."
What to watch: Beyond laying out a general policy framework, insisting he's ready to talk with no conditions, and criticizing each missile test as they come, President Biden has hardly publicly engaged on North Korea.
- With the odds of a diplomatic breakthrough looking slim, the administration seems to be focused on limiting the likelihood of serious escalation.
- But Kim may seek to test Yoon and force his way onto Biden's agenda soon, perhaps with a nuclear test.