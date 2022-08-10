Elon Musk sells $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock

Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion in Tesla shares, according to new filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Tuesday.

Why it matters: The selloff comes weeks after the Tesla CEO's bid to withdraw a $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter and ensuing lawsuit against the tech giant. Four months ago, Musk said he didn't plan to sell anymore Tesla shares after offloading $8.5 billion of stock following the Twitter deal, Bloomberg notes.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.