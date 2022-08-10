Skip to main content
Elon Musk sells $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock

Rebecca Falconer
CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party on April 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Austin, Texas, in April. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion in Tesla shares, according to new filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Tuesday.

Why it matters: The selloff comes weeks after the Tesla CEO's bid to withdraw a $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter and ensuing lawsuit against the tech giant. Four months ago, Musk said he didn't plan to sell anymore Tesla shares after offloading $8.5 billion of stock following the Twitter deal, Bloomberg notes.

