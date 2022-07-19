Twitter wins fight to fast-track Elon Musk deal trial

Twitter's trial for its lawsuit against Elon Musk will take place over five days in October, the Delaware Chancery Court decided following a hearing in which both parties made the case for their preferred timelines.

Why it matters: This is much closer to Twitter's preferred timeline. The judge sided with the company's arguments that delays will further harm its business.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.